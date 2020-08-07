Over the past year, scientists have renamed 27 human genes because Microsoft's Excel misread their names as dates and changed the formatting (James Vincent/The Verge)

Isaac Novak
James Vincent / The Verge:

Over the past year, scientists have renamed 27 human genes because Microsoft’s Excel misread their names as dates and changed the formatting  —  Sometimes it’s easier to rewrite genetics than update Excel,nbsp; —  There are tens of thousands of genes in the human genome: minuscule twists of DNA …

