Original ‘WAP’ With Megan Thee Stallion Is Too Nasty for Radio

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker reveals she had to clean up her new collaboration with the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ star before sending it to radio because it’s too filthy.

Cardi B teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion on her new track “WAP” as she’s the nastiest rapper she knows – but they had to clean up the song’s explicit meanings.

The New York rapper told Boston, Massachusetts station Hot95.9 what the song’s title stands for during an interview – revealing “WAP” is a shortening of “Wet A** P**sy.”

Explaining why she asked Megan to appear, Cardi added, “The song is really nasty. The song always been nasty. My verses and the hook has been the same since before Megan was there. So it just always been a nasty song and it’s like, ‘Who’s saying more nastier things than Megan?’ ”

Revealing how difficult it was to make the song acceptable for radio, she adds, “It was really hard for me to clean this song up.”

“WAP” is the lead single from the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s long-awaited second album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut “Invasion of Privacy”.

The video is equally raunchy and sees Cardi and Megan exploring a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards. Kylie Jenner makes an appearance, strutting around the house in a plunging leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape, with former Fifth Harmony star Normani also showing off her impressive dance moves in another room.