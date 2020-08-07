Oprah Winfrey Takes Over Louisville Billboards to Seek Justice for Breonna Taylor

WENN

The former daytime talk show host pays tribute to the victim of botched police raid while demanding the arrest of police officers involved in her death.

–

Oprah Winfrey has taken over billboards around Louisville, Kentucky to demand police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor are brought to justice.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, died at the hands of police in the city in March (20), as they shot her after entering her home with a “no knock warrant” during a botched drugs sting relating to a suspect already in custody.

According to Variety, the billboards demand that the officer involved in the killing of Taylor be arrested and charged and share the web address of the website for Until Freedom, an organisation battling racial injustice who have taken up the Taylor case.

<br />

Winfrey also recently stepped back from the cover of her signature publication, O, The Oprah Magazine, by splashing a picture of Taylor in her usual slot.

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover,” Oprah wrote in an accompanying column.

Protests over the case, which received additional attention following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May, have targeted Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron – who is leading the investigation.

Stars including Beyonce and Jennifer Lawrence have also demanded justice for Taylor.