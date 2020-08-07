Julia Fioretti / Bloomberg:
Online property brokerage Beike, backed by Tencent and SoftBank, files for a US IPO, aiming to raise $2B in the largest US IPO by a Chinese company since 2018 (Julia Fioretti/Bloomberg)
