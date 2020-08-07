Nicki Minaj Praises Megan Thee Stallion Despite Meg’s Upcoming Collab With Her Nemesis Cardi B

WENN

The ‘Anaconda’ raptress applauds the ‘Savage’ hitmaker for her education ambition, saying, ‘Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.’

Nicki Minaj apparently doesn’t feel the sense of betrayal at all despite Megan Thee Stallion‘s upcoming collaboration with her nemesis Cardi B. The pregnant star, who has been previously featured in Meg’s 2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer”, has nothing but good words for the younger raptress while talking about the latter for Variety’s latest Young Hollywood Issue.

Nicki praises Megan particularly for her education ambition as the “Savage” hitmaker is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in health administration at Texas Southern University. “One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” she tells Variety. “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time.”

“Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent,” Nicki continues. Gushing about Megan for being an inspiration for other women with her education goal, the Trinidadian-born star adds, “Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

It’s good to hear that Nicki and Megan’s friendship isn’t affected by the fact that the latter has a new song coming up with Cardi, who has been feuding with Nicki for a few years now. Though the two rappers’ beef has appeared to cool down for the time being, people may still remember the 2018 incident in which Cardi reportedly threw one of her shoes at Nicki and she came out of a New York Fashion Week after-party with a bump on her forehead.

Meanwhile, Megan and Cardi’s collaboration titled “WAP” is set to arrive this Friday, August 7. She additionally teases during the interview that her new album could closely follow the release of the song, with some of her new music addressing the Black Lives Matter movement.