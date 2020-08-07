Neetu Kapoor has a sweet nickname for Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt

Whether you agree or not, the universal truth is that everyone is interested in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story. What started as just another link-up rumour on the set of Brahmastra, has turned quite serious with both the families getting involved. Also Ranbir and Alia have been setting serious couple goals.

Looks like Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor approves of her son’s girlfriend. She’s often seen commenting on Alia’s pictures on social media. Besides, the young actress is a regular at all the Kapoor dos. Today the internet has noticed Neetu Kapoor’s sweet nickname for Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Shaheen Bhatt posted a selfie and captioned it saying, “Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.” Neetu Kapoor soon commented on this picture saying, “So pretty Shahji.” Now that’s cute. Isn’t it? We love how the families are bonding because of these lovebirds. We just wonder what’s Neetu Kapoor’s nickname for Alia?





