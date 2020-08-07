NBA Youngboy And Nicki Minaj Surprise Fans By Teasing Upcoming Collaboration With First Look At New Video

Roommates, although she is currently expecting her first child, Nicki Minaj is still adding to her busy schedule. Following the success of her hit song “Trollz” with Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki has now teamed up with NBA Youngboy—and the pair just gave fans a brief look at the video for their upcoming collaboration.

Fans of both NBA Youngboy and Nicki Minaj have a lot to celebrate, as they are finally working together on a song that Youngboy practically spoke into existence just a few years ago with his single “Nicki Minaj,” in which he describes his perfect woman as an obvious tribute to Nicki herself.

Apparently, all that flattery worked because now NBA Youngboy finally got Nicki on a track and by the looks of the first images from the video, he is as happy as can be. In a photo posted to social media, Youngboy is seen standing next to Nicki with a huge smile on his face, as she proudly shows off her growing baby bump.

It also appears that popular hip hop producer Mike Will Made-It is responsible for the track. The images are pretty colorful, which could be an indicator that the song is an upbeat production—and their huge smiles also give that sentiment away as well.

Nicki Minaj seems to be putting in as much work as she possibly can before she has her baby, so don’t be surprised to see her announce even more projects before she officially becomes a mom.

