Mother of Collingwood debutant Trey Ruscoe reveals why she missed her son’s first AFL goal on debut

Before his AFL debut last night, the mother of Collingwood teen Trey Ruscoe made headlines with her classic reaction to her son making the Magpies lineup for round 10.

Now Fiona Ruscoe has done it again, this time with a hilarious admission about why she actually missed seeing Trey’s first AFL goal.

Fiona went viral earlier this week when Ruscoe was named in Nathan Buckley’s Magpies squad to take on the Sydney Swans on Thursday night.

Trey Ruscoe of the Magpies celebrates the win with teammates and inset, his mother (Getty)

Collingwood’s media team clearly felt the phone call to his mother informing her of his selection would be a worthy moment to capture – and they were right.

“Trey, that is so good. I can’t believe it! What, did the whole team fall over or something, did they?” Fiona joked on the video call shared on the club’s social media account.

After Collingwood’s win over the Swans at the Gabba, Melbourne radio were keen to get Fiona’s reaction to her son’s performance in his debut.

That’s when it was revealed that she unfortunately missed the biggest moment of the match for the Ruscoe family – Trey’s very first AFL goal.

“I was just having a little smoke,” Fiona told SEN Breakfast.

She was watching the game with friends and family in Western Australia at the time.

“I’m trying to give up so I was just having a quick durry out the back. Don’t tell Trey!” Fiona said.

“But there’s that many videos of it. I won’t miss it will I?”

As well as his goal Trey Ruscoe finished with seven disposals and three behinds in a dream win on debut for the Magpies.