Most DeFi Tokens Are Concentrated In Hands of Top 500 Holders By Cointelegraph

Analysis: Most DeFi Tokens Are Concentrated In Hands of Top 500 Holders
Token supplies for most decentralized finance (DeFi) projects are not widely distributed according to an analysis by the co-founder of DeFi Italy and Head of CryptoLab’s Digital Assets Investments Simone Conti.
He compiled data from Defi Pulse and Etherscan that suggests that 90% of tokens for almost all DeFi projects are held by the top 500 addresses. For three of the projects, that figure rises to 99%.
