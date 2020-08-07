MLB reports 0.1% positive rate in latest coronavirus testing period

Relatively speaking, MLB enjoyed a positive week as it concerns coronavirus testing of players and staff.

On Friday, MLB and the MLB Players Association confirmed that seven players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, which makes for a 0.1% positive rate out of 13,043 tests.

The joint statement added that four of the last seven days had zero new positive coronavirus cases.

It’s not all smooth sailing for a league that isn’t utilizing a bubble format for its return-to-play scenario, though, as MLB canceled Friday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs after the Cardinals returned at least one positive test result.

The Cardinals haven’t played since a July 29 loss to the Minnesota Twins due to a coronavirus outbreak within the club. It’s unknown if the Cardinals and Cubs will face each other this weekend.

The Miami Marlins were idle from July 27 through the morning of Aug. 4 as nearly two dozen members of the franchise tested positive for the virus. Miami has won four straight since returning to action on Tuesday versus the Baltimore Orioles.