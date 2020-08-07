Migos Rapper Takeoff Denies Rape Allegations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Migos rapper Takeoff is denying recent claims from a woman that he allegedly raped her.

His attorney released a statement to XXL.

“On behalf of Takeoff, we have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence,” Takeoff’s lawyer told the publication. “What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

