Migos Rapper Takeoff Denies Rape Allegations

Migos rapper Takeoff is denying recent claims from a woman that he allegedly raped her.

His attorney released a statement to XXL.

“On behalf of Takeoff, we have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence,” Takeoff’s lawyer told the publication. “What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

The unidentified woman alleges that the rapper started chatting to her at a party at the house of DJ Daryl McPherson before offering her some weed to smoke. She says she declined his offer and walked away. The woman then claims that he allegedly Takeoff followed her into a bedroom and forcibly raped her, the lawsuit alleges.

According to the alleged victim, she went to the hospital to receive medical care that same day before filing a report with the Los Angeles police department.