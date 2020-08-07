Michael Smart: Defund the police? Over the last decade Toronto did

Article content continued

Among big cities, the outlier is Toronto, where per capita spending peaked early in the last decade and has been declining since. Controlling the Toronto police budget has been a hard slog for politicians. The trend began under Mayor Rob Ford (who had a notoriously complex relationship with the police) but has continued under successive administrations. The city has flatlined the police budget for the past decade at about $1.1 billion in inflation-adjusted terms. But population growth has led to the per capita expenditure decline and of course there are calls for deeper cuts and more fundamental reforms.

Statistics Canada collects data on police staffing for most municipalities through its annual “Police Administration Survey.” Staffing ranges very widely across cities, from 122 sworn municipal police officers per 100,000 citizens in Ottawa in 2018 to 225 officers in Montreal.

Staffing rates have been steady in most cities, again with one notable exception: Toronto’s staffing rate has fallen about 25 per cent from its peak in 2010 to just 166 officers per 100,000 residents in 2018. This reflects Toronto’s increasing population but also very substantial reductions in the absolute number of police. Winnipeg and Vancouver have also seen declines in staffing, but these have not been nearly as large or as sustained as Toronto’s.

By far the largest part of police operating budgets is wages, salaries and pension costs for employees. In big Ontario cities, these account for more than 80 per cent of the police operating budget. In most cities, staffing has been stable and budgets have been rising. So average police salaries have been rising, too, even in inflation-adjusted terms. Ontario municipalities report detailed information on police salary costs. That data tells us that Toronto and Ottawa police remuneration per employee (both sworn plus civilian) rose fully 75 per cent in inflation-adjusted terms between 2003 and 2018, far more than the 20 per cent growth in the median taxpayer’s income over the same period.