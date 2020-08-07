Methuen City Council plans no-confidence vote for highly paid police chief

The Methuen City Council is preparing a resolution of no confidence in police Chief Joseph Solomon after embarrassing publicity about his enormous paycheck and his refusal to take unpaid days off to help the struggling city work down its $7 million budget shortfall.

Solomon is one of the highest-paid police chiefs in the United States, making $326,000 in 2019, and he argues that he should be paid at least $50,000 a year more. The mayor had asked Solomon and other city department heads to take 10 unpaid days off, but Solomon declined.

“I can’t sign it fast enough,” said Councilor Joel Faretra. ” He’s the only department head not willing to take a pay cut. I’d be surprised if the vote isn’t unanimous.”

