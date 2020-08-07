Meghan McCain Looks Annoyed Over ‘The View’ Question: I’ll Return

Bravo

Meghan, the only conservative co-host on the show, has been rumored to be exiting 'The View' as she often argued with co-hosts, prompting her to insinuate that she would leave the show if her opinion is unwanted.

Meghan McCain is not leaving “The View“. During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“, the 35-year-old assured fans that she would be returning to the talk show after giving birth.

“Why does everyone have to ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 minutes? No other host has to deal with this BS,” Meghan, who looked annoyed by the question, explained in the Wednesday, August 5 episode. “Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle. I hate this.”





Meghan has been rumored to be exiting “The View” as she often argued with co-hosts, prompting her to insinuate that she would leave the show if her opinion is unwanted. On July 16, she confronted Joy Behar for being “snippy” with her. “I’m being paid to talk,” she said. “If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg even had to cut Meghan to commercial break during an on-screen argument between Meghan and Joy as they discussed reopening states amid COVID-19 pandemic. Meghan, who is the only conservative co-host on the show, insisted that it was “Democrat wish list.” She yelled during the argument, “I think what’s exhausting is coming on this show every day and being told that Republicans don’t care about anything, we just want people to die, we want children not to be educated, nothing matters.”

This is not the first time Whoopi and Meghan were butting heads, but the latter explained that there are no hurt feelings between them. “You know, it’s live TV and it’s really intense, stressful times for anyone. I adore her; she apologized off air, she apologized on air,” she said on “WWHL” in January. “We all f**ked up on the show. It’s live, it’s every day and I forgive her and I love her.”

Meghan even said that she wouldn’t continue being on the show should Whoopi leave. “Whoopi is the anchor of the show, my life there; she always picks us up when we’re down. But, if she jumps, I jump. I adore her and I need her as the moderator,” she explained.