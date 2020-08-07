Megan Thee Stallion’s BFF Kelsey Nicole Responds to Her Betrayal Comment

Instagram

Additionally, Kelsey appears to be wanting the Hot Girl Summer to clear her name as some fans accuse Kelsey of shooting the ‘Savage’ hitmaker earlier this year.

Megan Thee Stallion recently opened up in an interview about how she felt following the shooting accident involving Tory Lanez. She mentioned that she felt “betrayed” by her friends, and it doesn’t take long before her BFF Kelsey Nicole to respond to the claims.

Writing on Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 6, she said, “Respect my absence, Those that need to be in communication with me are in communication with me. Only reason y’all get this post is cuz when certain things are said y’all speculate me & Ive let it slide more than a few times.”

She went on to say, “Bottom line we both had a traumatic experience that night. I’m taking time to get myself together mentally, physically and emotionally which is VERY necessary & I choose to do that off of social media. I also pray EVERYONE finds peace & guidance in the midst of all this.”

Additionally, Kelsey appeared to be wanting Megan to clear her name as people tagged Kelsey in some posts on social media in which they accused her of shooting Megan. She liked a post which read, “She seen people tagging her in that last post saying she the one shot Megan, Megan should def cleat [sic] up who did it at least.”

This arrives after Megan got candid in an interview with Variety. “I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking s**t about this. I felt like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? What did I do? It was insane. The sh*t was crazy. And I feel like some people think that it’s funny and I feel like some people think that it’s a joke and I feel like some people think that they’re saying it to get to me, but I’m not ashamed of who I am or what I’ve been through.”

“I just feel very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared,” the Hot Girl Summer further explained. “The one thing that y’all need to know about me is I’m not a person who is able to be down for a long time. I’m not a person who is…I don’t like to be victimized… I like to be upbeat.”