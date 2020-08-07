Marlene Stollings out as Texas Tech head coach

Marlene Stollings no longer is with Texas Tech.

The women’s basketball coach was fired by the school on Thursday just one day after abuse allegations in her program arose, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Players made abuse allegations in exit interviews for the past two years, and those were obtained through an investigative media outlet for college sports.

Players “dreaded” a heart monitoring system that they claim was used in disciplinary ways. They also say they endured threatening comments and sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned.

Among other things, players also claim coaches and staff berated players about their weight.

In two years, 12 of 21 players left the program, including players recruited by Stollings. Stollings previously coached at Minnesota and VCU before moving on to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech achieved an 18-11 record in Stollings’ second season as head coach after going 7-23 the year before she arrived.