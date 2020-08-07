Mariah Carey’s 9-Yr-Old Son Moroccan: My Life Is None Of Your Business!!

Mariah Carey’s son, Moroccan Scott Cannon, had time on Instagram Live this week and clapped back at a follower who seemed to be defending him.

Followers were throwing a barrage of personal questions at the 9-year-old.

“Please stop asking him personal questions. His mother will have no choice but to shut down his account. Be respectful,” a follower commented. But Moroccan did not appreciate the words and gave the commenter a few choice ones of his own.

“First of all, I don’t know who you are. You don’t need to worry about me and second of all my mom wouldn’t do that. So please don’t do that. I like actually answering comments and replying to them. And my life is none of your business. No offense, I’m just saying,” he said.

Moroccan is Mariah’s son with talk show host, Nick Cannon. Both are very confident and outspoken beings so it’s no surprise that Moroccan is too.