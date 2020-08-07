Mariah Carey’s 9-Yr-Old Son Moroccan: My Life Is None Of Your Business!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Mariah Carey’s son, Moroccan Scott Cannon, had time on Instagram Live this week and clapped back at a follower who seemed to be defending him.

Followers were throwing a barrage of personal questions at the 9-year-old.

“Please stop asking him personal questions. His mother will have no choice but to shut down his account. Be respectful,” a follower commented. But Moroccan did not appreciate the words and gave the commenter a few choice ones of his own.

