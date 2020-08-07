Manly’s Martin Taupau knocked out in loss to Warriors, Jack Hetherington.

There was controversy on Friday night after Manly’s Martin Taupau was knocked out in a controversial late shot by Warriors loan prop Jack Hetherington.

The Warriors in wet and slippery conditions spoiled Manly coach Des Hasler’s milestone night with a 26-22 win over the Sea Eagles in wet conditions and Brookvale Oval.

What was supposed to be a celebration of Hasler’s 400th match as NRL coach turned out to be a brutal defeat as the Sea Eagles took a brutal shot to their finals hopes.

Already missing the likes of Brad Parker, Tom Trbojevic, Joel Thompson and Dylan Walker, the Sea Eagles could be without Taupau for next Sunday’s clash with the Knights after the backrower was knocked out during the second half.

Martin Taupau (Getty)

Taupau was knocked off his feet and helped off the ground after Hetherington’s right arm caught the backrower across the face.

Hetherington was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes in a decision that didn’t sit well with Balmain Tigers legend Steve Roach.

Roach said on Fox League’s commentary that the Warriors prop was lucky not to be sent off for the remainder of the game.

“If that isn’t a send-off, what have you got to do?” he said.

“He has hit him right in the button.

“He’s lucky to be off for only 10 minutes.

NRL Highlights: Sea Eagles v Warriors: Round 13

“I’m a big fan of this kid, but you’ve got to call it how you see it. He’s lucky to still be on.”

Taupau was rocked so hard he was unable to pass his HIA and was ruled out for the remainder of the match.

Hetherington will be anxiously waiting what the NRL match review committee has to say with the prop likely to face charges.