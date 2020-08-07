Man Claims Ellen Degeneres Bullied Him As A Child

A grown man is speaking out — claiming that Ellen Degeneres bullied him when he was 11 years old.

Ben Gravolet from Lousiana says she used to pick on his in the 70’s.

“She would criticize my weight,” Gravolet told DailyMailTV. “I would try to do homework in the office, she’d call me stupid, she’d call me fat. She would criticize my clothes.”

He continued, “I would dread going to [my mom’s] office to see her after school or on a day if I was sick and Ellen was there. One incident stands out in my mind,” Gravolet continued. “I was sitting beside her desk. I was drawing, and she criticized the drawings. She said, ‘I guess that would look nice if you could draw.’

“As I watched her meteoric rise to fame, people would say how great she was and all I could think was she must be an incredible actor because she was one of the most vile people I’ve ever met in my life. Who takes pleasure in giving a child pain?”

Since Ellen’s show has been condemned as being “toxic” everyone is stepping forward with a story.

Is it time this guy moved on or are his feelings justified?