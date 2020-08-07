Mahesh Babu’s Special Request to his Fans for his Birthday

Mahesh Babu has a huge fan following down South and is known for his entertaining blockbusters. The craze for the South superstar is such that thousands of his fans gather outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him and wish him on his birthday but this year its going to be different.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared a special message for his fans. He posted a message for his fans saying, ‘A kind request to my dear fans, I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe. Love Mahesh Babu.’ The posted this with a caption saying, ‘A kind request to all my fans.’

Now that’s a very sweet message for his fans as the superstar is concerned about everyone’s safety and wants to make sure that they don’t be irresponsible in these critical times.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on August 9 and the actor will have a quite birthday with his family. His fans are kicked about his big projects which are in the pipeline and also about the big collaboration of the actor with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. We’re sure that the director and actor together will give us a magnum opus we have never seen before.