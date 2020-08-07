Mabior Chol, Jayden Short and Nick Vlaustin apologise, Damien Hardwick ends press conference

Richmond duo Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short have apologised to teammate Mabior Chol after allegations that the pair groped Chol during the team song in recent weeks.

The issue was brought to light after Richmond coach Damien Hardwick abruptly ended his press conference after being confronted by Network Ten reporter Hugh Riminton on the matter.

While Hardwick refused to answer the questions at the time, the Tigers have since condemned the actions of its defensive duo.

“Richmond has become aware of some player behaviour during post-match team songs recently that is unacceptable and not in line with the club or community expectations,” a club statement read.

“The entire playing group have made clear this behaviour will cease.

Mabior Chol says he was not offended by the two incidents involving Vlaustin and Short in the change rooms (Getty)

“Richmond is committed to providing a safe workplace environment and will continue to work to ensure that is the case.”

Vlaustin said he was “deeply embarrassed” by the incident involving Chol in his apology to the Richmond ruckman.

“It was a stupid action and I am deeply embarrassed. I’ve apologised to Mabior,” he said in a statement.

“It was unacceptable behaviour and a poor example,” Short added in the statement.

Despite the controversy surrounding the two incidents, Chol said he took no offence.

“I have no issue whatsoever with those players, or any of my teammates, but understand that is not the sort of example we should be setting,” he said in Richmond’s statement.

Earlier on Friday during Hardwick’s press conference, Riminton claimed that both Vlaustin and Short had groped Chol, with the reporter claiming that the ruckman reacted in a manner that “plainly indicates he wasn’t expecting such an action”.

Chol has been a mainstay in Richmond’s line-up since the injury to Toby Nankervis (Getty)

The line of questioning left Hardwick less than impressed, with the coach eventually ending the press conference after Tigers media manager Jamiee Damon briefly stepped in.

Here is how the full exchange took place:

Hugh Riminton: Sadly an off-field matter if you don’t mind taking a question on it. Are you aware of what appears to be an indecent assault against one of your players by another one of your players in the rooms, in fact there were two incidents, after the game against Brisbane and the other the week before against the Western Bulldogs, do you have any knowledge of these things?

Damien Hardwick: No mate. I appreciate your time but let’s talk about the game. Thank you.

HR: I’m going to put these questions to you, because I have two criminal lawyers who have said they have looked at this vision and they say there has clearly been a sexual assault taking place. It’s a breach of the criminal law at state and Commonwealth level. It’s a breach of the AFL code of conduct, the player’s code of conduct, of the member’s protection policy statement, it is on camera, we have received no complaint from nay player, but it’s clearly on camera, it has been discussed on social media, and I want to know are you going to take it upon yourself if you haven’t already to investigate what appears to be a crime between two of your players?

The two incidents in question with Short (L) and Vlaustin (R) (Nine)

Jaimee Damon: We actually have no knowledge of that, it’s the first we’ve heard about it, so thank you for the question but we have to move on.

HR: So from the coach, the answer is, let’s be clear, you have no knowledge of this taking place, even though it’s freely on social media, you have no knowledge of this at all?

JD: That’s correct, thank you and we’ll move on.

HR: There will be questions on it at a higher level and you are aware of them now. If it turns out to be a matter of horseplay, captured on camera is Nick Vlastuin putting his finger up the anus of Mabior Chol, he reacts this to that in a way that plainly indicates he wasn’t expecting such an action. He also has his genitals grabbed three times by Vlastuin, after the Bulldogs game he has his genitals grabbed by Jayden Short, the question to you is, if this is horseplay, are all premiership players within Richmond expected to tolerate fingers going up their anuses, or is it just the black players?

Damien Hardwick was not impressed with the line of questioning from Riminton on the alleged groping (AAP)

JD: Thanks for your questions Hugh but we’ll move on from that.

After a period of football-related questions, Riminton asked Hardwick if the three players involved in the allegations, Short, Vlaustin and Chol would be selected to play in the club’s next game against Port Adelaide.

Riminton: A football question, are you expecting Nick Vlastuin, Jayden Short and Mabior Chol all to be available and playing in your next game?

Hardwick: I’ve been very patient.

HR: It’s a football question, are you expecting them all to be playing in your next game?

DH: Thanks guys.