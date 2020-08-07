London On Da Track Shuts Down Speculation of Him Cheating on Summer Walker Amid Paternity Drama

Instagram

The ‘No Flag’ singer, who has been embroiled in a paternity case with his ex Dayira Jones, is accused of two-timing the ‘Playing Games’ songstress which resulted in the 1-year-old baby.

– London On Da Track isn’t letting haters ruin his happy relationship with Summer Walker. The rapper/record producer has clapped back at an Internet troll who accused him of cheating on his girlfriend.

It all began when Summer shared a video of London driving around while listening to her music. “Hes so F I N E & supportive lol,” she wrote in the caption. London responded to the compliment, “Stayed by my side like my road dawg.”

But a user wasn’t into the couple’s sweet interaction and remarked that London knocked up another woman while he’s already with Summer. The Atlanta-born star shot down the allegation that he got another woman pregnant, claiming, “Ain’t had no babies on my ol lady y’all need mind y’all business.” Speaking of his kids, he noted, “My blessings came before my commitment.”

London has been sued by Dayira Jones a.k.a. Dayybella, who claims that he’s the father of her 1-year-old son. In July, Dayira posted on her Instagram Stories a picture of DNA test results that determined he indeed fathers her son. She circled London’s government name, London Holmes, which was listed as the “alleged father,” with the “probability of paternity” being 99.9%, according to the photo.

Expressing her frustration over London’s doubt, Dayira captioned the snap, “It was never a doubt.” She went on lamenting, “So sad it had to come to this. No court should have to be involve to make a man step up & be a father.”

London previously requested a paternity test to prove whether or not he was really the baby’s father. He also tried to impose a gag order on Dayira in an attempt to prevent her from making disparaging comments about him.

According to court papers obtained by Bossip, the 29-year-old demanded that, if the baby is proven his child, he’s given joint physical custody of the baby. He additionally requested that Dayira also pays child support towards the baby and for the exes to split the child’s uninsured medical costs down the middle.