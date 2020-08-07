Lizzo Lands First-Look Production Deal With Amazon Studios

Instagram

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker makes the announcement about the deal during the streaming platform’s digital presentation at the virtual Television Critics Association event.

Pop star Lizzo has set her sights on conquering the small screen after teaming up with Amazon Studios bosses for a first-look production deal.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, who had a minor role in Jennifer Lopez‘s stripper movie “Hustlers“, will develop TV projects for the streaming platform, although details about the kind of material she will be bringing to the screen have yet to be revealed.

The deal was announced on Thursday, August 6, as Lizzo made a surprise appearance during the company’s digital presentation at the virtual Television Critics Association event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” the rapper said. “Thank you to (Amazon Studios head) Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Salke added, “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”