Lil Baby’s Baby Mama Drama: Ayesha And Jayda Cheaves Go Back And Forth Over The Birkin (Update)

Whew! It all started with a subtweet. After Lil Baby’s eldest son’s mother Ayesha aired him out AND dropped receipts alleging he hasn’t paid for their son’s tuition, the beef soon moved on to Lil Baby’s current boo, Jayda Cheaves.

There’s always been some tension between Lil Baby’s old flame and his current girl, and though not even a month ago it seemed the throuple were successfully co-parenting, all that progress means nothing now because BayBeeee, the girls were fighting today.

Before we get into the tea, let us refresh your cup with what went down right before. Lil Baby gifted Jayda a new Birkin and while they were celebrating their love, Ayesha responded to the pricey gift by claiming Lil Baby owes nearly $10,000 in tuition for their son, Jason.

You can catch up here!

Ayesha and Lil Baby traded their insults before Jayda set her own beef off with Ayesha with a simple message.

Ayesha clearly felt Jayda’s tweet was about her because she quickly fired back with a WHOLE read for Jayda AND used her name.

After that response, it was on! Jayda did not take too kindly to Ayesha bringing up her pending lawsuit.

She fired off a series of tweets, explaining how Ayesha has been starting stuff with her since the beginning.

Ayesha swung back, suggesting that Jayda, at one time, was the other woman.

“You were never the threat I was always your problem until I let you have him dear. Now you share him with the world. Humble yourself,” Ayesha told Jayda.

Chile, things continued on until the ladies got in what seems like were the final words.

Eventually things died down but we hope for the sake of them babies, these adults can play nice moving forward.

