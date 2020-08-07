‘LHH’ Star Erica Dixon Reacts to Daughter Emani Trolling Her Hairstyles

Instagram

Joining the popular ‘Not the Bangyang’ challenge, the daughter of Lil Scrappy posts on Instagram a video of her making fun of her reality TV star mom’s hairstyles.

Erica Dixon‘s daughter Emani has joined in the fun of the “Not the Bangyang” challenge. But instead of making fun of herself like what Lil Yachty did in his viral video, the teenager decided to troll her reality TV star mother.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Emani made several cringing faces as some photos of Erica rocking different hairstyles flashed in the background. Singing along to the viral song, Emani playfully judged and disapproved of the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star’s hair. “She thought she wassss safe,” so the teenager captioned the photo. “Not the #bayang @msericadixon Hopefully I don’t get my phone took.”

Erica naturally caught wind of the video, but she was not mad at all and even played along in the comment section of the post. The TV personality jokingly wrote, “Oh it’s on!!” Emani simply responded with a slew of crying-laughing emoticons.

While Erica didn’t really mind it when her daughter made fun of her, it was an entirely different case when a number of people decided to ridicule Emani over the video. Some of them pointed out that Emani did not have the rights to troll her mom when her own hair, in their opinion, looked like a mess. “She need to be talking about her own hair,” one person sarcastically said. “How the hell she gonna sing bayyang song with the with that hair don’t. SMH,” another wrote.

Defending her 15-year-old girl, Erica said, “Lol, everybody that has something negative to say about my child looks like a boogawolf! Next!”

Emani is Erica’s child with rapper Lil Scrappy. The mother-daughter duo have a good relationship with Erica often sharing their moments together on social media. The two even have their own YouTube series called “Teenage Talk Tuesday”, and in an episode of the show, Erica stated that she has allowed Emani to start dating now that she’s 15 years old.





“She’s 15. I told her she can start talking to boys,” Erica said. “She has friends, but I mean, I don’t know if I want to call it dating. I don’t know if I want to call it that. Well, I guess, because I’m okay as long as I talk to parents, well the other parent, and they go to the movies or skating and we just all on the same page.”