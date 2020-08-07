Lebanese president says he knew of chemicals at port in July

Lebanese President Michel Aoun knew about the huge stockpile of explosive material stored at Beirut’s port nearly three weeks before it blew up, he said Friday (local ), adding he had ordered action be taken about it at the , although the top leader also said he had no authority over the facility.

“Do you know how many problems have been accumulating?” Mr Aoun replied when a reporter pressed whether he should have followed up on his order.

Buildings lie in ruins at the city’s port, destroyed in Tuesdays explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (Getty)

The chemicals exploded Tuesday after apparently being set off by a fire, in a massive blast that killed nearly 150 people, wounded thousands and caused billions of dollars of damage across the city. Bodies were still being recovered from the rubble on Friday.

Investigators are probing the blast and have focused on personnel at the Port of Beirut — Lebanon’s main port that is so well known for corruption its common nickname is Ali Baba’s Cave.

But many Lebanese say it points to much greater rot that permeates the political system and extends to the country’s top leadership.

Mr Aoun, who has been in his post since 2016, said previous governments had known about the danger of the stockpile since it was confiscated from a ship impounded in 2013.

A combo of satellite images of the port of Beirut and the surrounding area in Lebanon, top, taken on May 31, 2020 and the bottom taken on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 that shows the destruction following a massive blast on Tuesday. Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks blanketed with glass and rubble. (Planet Labs Inc. via (AP)

A drone picture shows the scene of an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)

“The material had been there for seven years, since 2013. It has been there, and they said it is dangerous and I am not responsible,” Mr Aoun told a news conference.

“I don’t know where it was placed. I don’t even know the level of danger.”

He said that when he was told of the stockpile June 20, he immediately ordered military and security officials “to do what is needed”.

“There are ranks that should know their duties, and they were all informed… When you refer a document and say, ‘Do what is needed,’ isn’t that an order?” he added.

He said the explosion may have been caused by negligence, but the investigation would also look at the possibility that it could have been caused by a bomb or other “external intervention”.

He said he had asked France for satellite imagery from the of the blast to see if they showed any planes or missiles.

So far, 16 port employees have been detained and others questioned.

Official letters circulating online showed the head of the customs department had warned repeatedly over the years that the ammonium nitrate in the port was a danger and had asked judicial officials for a ruling on how to remove it.

Destroyed buildings are visible a day after a massive explosion occurred at the port in Beirut, Lebanon. (Getty)

Three days after the explosion, it is still not clear what exactly ignited the chemicals.

It was the worst single explosion to hit Lebanon, a country whose history is filled with destruction — from a 1975-90 civil war, conflicts with Israel and periodic terrorist attacks.

For decades, Lebanon has been dominated by the same political elites — many of them former warlords and militia commanders from the civil war.

The ruling factions use public institutions to accumulate wealth and distribute patronage to supporters.