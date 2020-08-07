Kylie Jenner Stars in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Star-Studded ‘WAP’ MV

Besides the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, the female emcees’ highly-anticipated music video also features the likes of Normani Kordei and Rosalia.

–

The rumors are apparently true! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have just released their highly-anticipated collaboration “WAP” along with its accompanying music video that features cameo appearances from several well-known public figures, including Kylie Jenner.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the visuals opens with the female emcees roaming around a mansion filled with booty and boobs gold statues. Cardi and Megan opt for several matching outfits throughout the music video, including pink and yellow dresses as well as barely-there lingeries, as they spit the NSFW bars.

In her verse, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker raps, “Beat it up, n***a, catch a charge/ Extra large and extra hard/ Put this p***y right in your face/ Swipe your nose like a credit card.” Meanwhile, the Hot Girl Summer rhymes, “Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me/ Quick jump out, before you let you get inside of me.”

The highlight of the visuals definitely comes at the later part, in which Kylie makes her appearance in a leopard-print bodysuit. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star flaunts her curves as she walks down the hallway, before entering one of the rooms there. Besides Kylie, Normani Kordei and Rosalia also make cameo appearances at the end of the music video.

Even though there have been rumors going around, people are still shocked by Kylie’s cameo appearance. “black twitter trying to figure out why kylie yt a** in WAP video,” one person expressed his/her surprise, while some others think that Cardi and Megan should have replaced the makeup mogul with the likes of Ariana Grande and Saweetie. Meanwhile, one other said, “The way I know all of our faces collectively dropped when Kylie walked her literal appropriated a** in this WAP video.”

“WAP” serves as the first single off Cardi’s upcoming sophomore album, which still doesn’t have a title or a release date.