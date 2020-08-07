Kristen Wiig Reflects on “Isolating” IVF Journey and Fertility Struggle

Wiig also noted that when she would talk about her IVF journey, she would meet others who were going through the process as well. As she explained, “It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about.”

The actress also recalled, “I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes, and I was just like, ‘Nope. Don’t ever bring that up again. I’m getting pregnant. I’m doing this.’ I finally realized that I just needed help. And, thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate.”

Looking back at the surrogacy process, Wiig said “so many things were bittersweet,” telling the publication, “I was over the moon feeling them kick for the first time, but then I would get in my head and ask myself all these questions, like, ‘Why couldn’t I do this?’ At the same time I would tell myself it didn’t matter. She was giving us the greatest gift, and I just wanted them to get here!”

Wiig added, “Overall it was a very beautiful thing, and now that I’m on the other side, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”