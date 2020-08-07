Kim Kardashian ‘Not Happy’ About Kanye West’s Political Bid!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Kim Kardashian is fighting hard to save her marriage — but sources say that the reality television star is unhappy about Kanye West’s bid for president.

The source tells PEOPLE that the couple is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the “focus is on their marriage.”

“They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the source says, adding that Kardashian is “exhausted.”

