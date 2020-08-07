Kim Kardashian ‘Not Happy’ About Kanye West’s Political Bid!!

Kim Kardashian is fighting hard to save her marriage — but sources say that the reality television star is unhappy about Kanye West’s bid for president.

The source tells PEOPLE that the couple is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the “focus is on their marriage.”

“They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the source says, adding that Kardashian is “exhausted.”

“Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her to think clearly,” they continued.

Kim is trying to be supportive but is not happy that Ye has not ended his presidential run.

“Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus,” the source adds. “She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”