Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On & Planning Baby #2!!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together and are already planning baby number two.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source told Us Weekly.

A few weeks back, it was reported that the pair were back together, but Khloe appeared to cast some doubt over the rumors — although she did not outright deny the reports.

