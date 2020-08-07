Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On & Planning Baby #2!!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together and are already planning baby number two.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source told Us Weekly.

A few weeks back, it was reported that the pair were back together, but Khloe appeared to cast some doubt over the rumors — although she did not outright deny the reports.

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the source continued. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

Another source said that True is the perfect age to welcome another sibling.