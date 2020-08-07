Keke Palmer to Serve as Host at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

WENN

The former Nickelodeon actress is officially announced as a host for the upcoming star-studded MTV Video Music Awards which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Actress Keke Palmer will host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The TV favourite will join BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin onstage at the prizegiving in New York City, the first to air live and in person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all awards shows and music events.

K-pop superstars BTS will make their performance debut at the MTV Video Music Awards with the TV premiere of their first complete English-language single, “Dynamite”. The “Boy With Luv” hitmakers are also up for three honours.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the nominees for the 2020 MTV VMAs, which will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on 30 August (20).