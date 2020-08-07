Katrina Kaif reveals she misses playing her favourite sport

Katrina Kaif has been keeping herself busy during the lockdown with several things just like all of us. Be it home chores, reading scripts or catching up with family, the actress has been doing it all. She began the lockdown with a lot of enthusiasm just like most of us as she kept posting videos and photos regularly on social media to keep her fans entertained, however, now her pace of doing that has slowed down for obvious reasons.

But today, Katrina took to Instagram to share details about her love for cricket and how much she misses playing it. She captioned a picture of herself holding a bat as, “Missing Cricket always ready to play ðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Âproperly attired or no ”





Sweet, isn’t it?