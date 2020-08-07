Kanye West’s Business Faces Boycott Threat Amid Rumors He’s Running Campaign to Back Trump

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Fueling speculation that he’s running for president to hurt Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign, the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper cryptically says he’s ‘walking…to win.’

Kanye West‘s reputation may not be the only thing hurt due to his tie to Donald Trump. The rapper has faced threat from people who declared that they’re ready to boycott his and his wife Kim Kardashian‘s brands, Yeezy and SKIMS respectively, amid rumors that Trump is helping the “Follow God” spitter to get on the ballot in his presidential bid.

“If you are the reason Trump gets another 4 years, I hope people would boycott your products for the rest of your life,” one person tweeted. “Kim’s too… since she actually retweeted your presidential announcement, clearly being complicit in your [expletive].”

Another warned, “If Kanye’s wife Km really cared, she’d stop this but I guess she’s looking at it as any press is better than no press instead. So I’ve made the decision to not have anything to do w/any Kardashian or West products EVER. Kim is too stupid to realize Trump uses ppl & spits them out.”

Trump previously denied any involvement in the effort by West to get him on the ballot in all 50 states despite revelations about GOP-connected officials aiding the effort. “No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him,” he told reporters during a presidential conference.

He went on praising West’s wife, saying, “I like his wife. His wife recommended certain people – as you know, including Alice Johnson who’s a remarkable woman – but his wife recommended certain people to get out of prison.” He added that the reality TV star’s “got a good heart, very good heart. And I like Kanye very much.”

Meanwhile, fueling the speculation that he’s running a campaign in a bid to take away votes from the Democrats in favor of Trump, West had a cryptic response when asked by Forbes about the allegations. He said he is “walking […] walking … to win.”

Later when probed on the fact it is not possible for him to win in 2020, suggesting he’s running as a mere distraction, the GOOD Music founder replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.” He was also asked about the possibility of harming Joe Biden’s chances, to which he responded, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”