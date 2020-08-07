Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Credit COVID-19 for Them Knowing Each Other Deeper

Instagram

The ‘Sorry’ singer shares his thought on the positive side of the pandemic during a virtual panel discussion for PaleyFest LA about his YouTube docuseries ‘Seasons’.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been using the COVID-19 crisis to “get to know each other deeper.”

The “Sorry” star had been due to head out on tour this summer. But as the pandemic led to a worldwide lockdown, millions of tour dates were cancelled – Justin’s included – meaning that the “Sorry” has been able to spend some quality time with his model wife.

During a virtual panel discussion for PaleyFest LA about their YouTube docuseries “Seasons”, the pair reflected on making the most of the lockdown, as Justin explained, “We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September. We’ve just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.”

As well as spending time at their home, Justin and Hailey have also been exploring on road trips around the U.S. and his native Canada.

But there’s one thing the couple didn’t do, as Haley quipped, “We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that.”