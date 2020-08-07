Juhi Chawla reveals what she used to get in her dabba as a kid

Juhi Chawla is one of the biggest actresses of Bollywood. She made her mark in the 90s. Some of the characters she played are still etched in the audience memory. Years back while talking to Filmfare, the actress had recalled all about her days in school and the food she ate.

Talking about the simpler times she had said, “I studied at Fort Convent School in Colaba. My maid would get my tiffin for me during lunch break. Usually, it would be baingan ka bharta, bhindi, roti and sometimes chicken and daal. As we grew older, it was ‘not cool’ to get dabba from home. There was an eatery outside school, which served the yummiest masala dosa for something over a rupee. We’d have gate passes. Using those we’d step out for dosa during the break. I also loved having chaat. In the evening I’d have bhelpuri or bhutta from a thhela near our house at Cuffe Parade. In class 10, I was given pocket money of one rupee. I used to budget that. About 20 paise was spent for the BEST bus ticket. Then having the 50 paise ka ganne ka ras was mandatory. If I happened to have a little more money, I’d have the ice-cream near Sydenham College. I look back to those small joys even today.” Food memories are the best, aren’t they?