Juelz Santana Released From Prison

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Juelz Santana has been released from prison after spending 19 months of a 27-month sentence on federal weapons charges.

Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison on weapon and drug charges stemming from a New Jersey airport incident earlier in the year. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

In August 2018, Juelz pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He began his sentence in March 2019.

“Free at last,” Santana wrote next to a selfie taken in the vehicle riding home from the Virginia prison. He added, “#ImBack” and “#SantanaFree.”

