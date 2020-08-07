Juelz Santana Released From Prison

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Juelz Santana has been released from prison after spending 19 months of a 27-month sentence on federal weapons charges.

 Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison on weapon and drug charges stemming from a New Jersey airport incident earlier in the year. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

In August 2018, Juelz pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He began his sentence in March 2019.

