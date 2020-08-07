Jon Cooper confirms Steven Stamkos out indefinitely

Stamkos suffered a lower-body injury during Phase 2 of the NHL’s return-to-play plan. Although he remains out of play, he’s been able to join the team for a few practices and workouts since his injury.

The 30-year-old has played a crucial role in Tampa’s success since being drafted in 2008. This season he tallied 29 goals and 37 assists in 59 games before the regular season was paused and ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Bolts are 2-0-0 in round-robin action and have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team, very clearly, has missed Stamkos. In the first game of round-robin play, Tampa beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in the shootout. In the team’s most recent game against the Boston Bruins, the Lightning almost blew a 2-0 lead before securing a 3-2 victory.

Tampa, who is a favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season, will need Stamkos back in order to make those championship dreams come true. With the role he plays on the team, it’s essential the Bolts get him back sooner rather than later.