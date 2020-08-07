John Legend Seems To Agree Kanye West Is Helping Trump Get Re-Elected

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kanye West has raised suspicions after it was revealed this week that a GOP member is working with him on his campaign — John Legend seems to agree with critics who say he is working to help Trump get re-elected.

“Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what’s happening here,” he wrote alongside a link to an article about West’s campaign with the Trumper. “Anyway…. Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn’t voting for Biden (or voting at all).”

