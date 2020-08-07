Joey King Says Jacob Elordi’s Lying About Not Watching ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

Netflix

During an interview with Variety, Jacob, who plays Noah Flynn in the teen flick, claims that he hasn’t actually watched the second film which was released on July 24.

–

Joey King claims that her “The Kissing Booth 2” co-star and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi is capping. The actress has taken to her Twitter account to call out Jacob for lying about whether or not he watched the new movie.

During an interview with Variety which was published on Thursday, August 6, Jacob claimed that he hasn’t actually watched the second film. “I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t,” Jacob, who plays Noah Flynn in the teen romantic comedy film, said.

Catching wind of Jacob’s statement, Joey quickly shut it down in a now-deleted tweet. Accusing him of lying, she jokingly wrote on the blue bird app, “Jacob watched it. He’s capping.”

Joey and Jacob used to date for a year and a half after filming the first “The Kissing Booth“. Their romance, however, didn’t last long as they called it quits in 2018.

“In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you’re doing,” she opened up last month about dating in the public eye. “I think it’s very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they’re owed an explanation, but I understand.”

Most recently, she’s rumored to be dating her other co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez, though the Marco Pena depicter in “The Kissing Booth 2” set the record straight about the swirling speculations. Sharing his thought on the rumors in an interview published on Wednesday, August 5, the 29-year-old actor opened up that he “loves her dearly” and “would do anything for her.”

Despite that, he stressed, “We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that.” He added that the dating speculations “cracked [the two of them] up.”

When talking about his close bond with Joey, Taylor spilled on how they became friends during production of “The Kissing Booth” sequel. “We just kind of hit it off. When we were in South Africa, we had dinner together,” he recalled. “I cooked for her, she cooked for me. We just became kind of like the best of friends.”