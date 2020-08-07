Jeff Ross: Details of comedian’s alleged sexual misconduct with underage girl published

Details of an alleged “sexual relationship” between the comedian Jeff Ross and an underage girl have been made public.

The 54-year-old comedian is a known fixture in the comedy scene. He is famous for his appearances in the acclaimed Friars Club comedy house and several celebrity roasts on Comedy Central. More recently, he has served as creator and host on Comedy Central programmes and Netflix shows.

A feature published by Vulture alleges that Ross began a “sexual relationship” with Jessica Radtke in 1999, when he was 33 years old and she was a 15-year-old girl. Radtke claims she saw Ross off and on until she was 22.





Radtke created a public Facebook page called “Iwas15hewas33” in 2019. On it, she posted a video containing photos of the pair that were taken during their alleged “relationship”.

The video resurfaced in June when fellow comedian and You star Chris D’Elia was accused of past sexual misconduct.

Amid the controversy, comic Pallavi Gunalan shared Radtke’s video in a Twitter thread that was seen by over 500,000 people. Gunalan added in a caption, “Brace yourself for the 20+ prominent men in comedy women have been messaging each other about behind closed doors.”

Ross firmly denied the allegations. In a statement posted to Twitter the comic wrote, “These disgusting allegations asserted against me are absolutely not true. I have never engaged in any sexual relationship with a minor.”

However, multiple comedians have previously commented on Ross’s behaviour with young girls. In a 2019 Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin, comedian Nikki Glasser said, “Jeff gets really hot girls, and I just… How do you get tens? Teens. I’m sorry, I read that wrong.”

In the same roast, Caroline Rhea added, “Jeff Ross, you’re a staple on the roasting circuit and a predator at high-school dances”.





Comedian and actor Amy Schumer told Vulture, “Jeff is someone I consider a good friend, and I love him, but to be honest, he always has alarmingly young-looking girlfriends.”

The publication has an additional seven sources confirming they were aware of Radtke’s alleged “relationship” with Ross.

The Independent has approached Ross’s representatives for comment.