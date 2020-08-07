Jared Leto Confirms He Will Play Andy Warhol in Biopic

WENN

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor confirms the long-rumored Warhol role while paying tribute to the late artist on what would have been his 92nd birthday on social media.

Jared Leto has confirmed he is to play Andy Warhol in an upcoming biopic – four years after he was first rumoured to be taking on the role.

The Joker star took to Instagram on Thursday (06Aug20) to mark what would have been the late artist’s birthday, sharing numerous pictures of him and writing alongside them, “We miss you and your genius. Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film. And so grateful and excited about the opportunity.”

“Happy birthday Andy,” he concluded.

Jared gave no further details about the upcoming “Warhol” biopic. However, back in 2016 it was reported that Jared had signed on to play Warhol as well as produce the biopic alongside “Captain Phillips” ‘ Michael De Luca. “The Wolf of Wall Street” ‘s Terence Winter was due to write the screenplay for the film, which was to be based on Victor Bockris’ 1989 book, “Warhol: The Biography“.

It’s unclear whether or not this is the same project. However, Jared and De Luca purchased the rights to Bockris’ book some years ago.