Jackson Ford charged by NRL judiciary after tripping Luke Keary

St George Illawarra back-rower Jackson Ford could be out for three weeks after being charged with tripping by the NRL’s match review committee.

Ford will be sidelined for two games if he takes the early guilty plea, or three matches if he fights the charge and loses at the judiciary, after being hit with a Grade 3 tripping charge.

The incident happened in the 76th minute of the Roosters’ 24-14 win over the Dragons.

Roosters star Luke Keary came crashing down on his head as he crossed for a try after Ford came in with a soccer-like slide tackle that Nine’s Andrew Johns labelled “dangerous.”

“Well that’s nearly the send-off offence,” Nine’s Phil Gould said in commentary.

“In the old days that’s a send-off.

Jackson Ford has found himself in hot water for a ‘dangerous’ trip on Luke Keary. (Nine) (Nine)

“You can’t do that. There are ones where you get wrong-footed and you stick a foot out but this is one where he’s actually can’t get there with his hands and he’s kicked out with his legs.

“It’s a send-off. That should have been a send-off.”

The Roosters had two players charged out of the match, but neither will miss a game with the early plea.

Hooker Jake Friend and winger Ryan Hall have both been hit with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges.