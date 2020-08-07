It’s time to rethink power

redefines power, it’s time to get real about what it means to be a Black working mom, Facebook gets another open letter, and a photo essay about COVID’s impact on New York is a testament to pain, loss, and resilience.
But first, your self-care advice week in review, in Haiku.
I thought I’d have six
pack abs by now, a book deal
or a cooking show.
Did I even start
that language course? Do I speak
French yet? I’d know, right?
I can’t remember.
Good advice comes in post-it
note sized nuggets: Drink,nbsp;
water. Go outside.
Look up. Phone a friend. Or two.
Stop doom-scrolling!
Parfois une belle
vie est juste devant toi.
In any language.
Wishing you a simply happy weekend. Aric Jenkins will be off for the next two weeks, looking up, going outside, and hopefully enjoying life.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
[email protected]