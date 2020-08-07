It’s time to rethink power

redefines power, it’s time to get real about what it means to be a Black working mom, Facebook gets another open letter, and a photo essay about COVID’s impact on New York is a testament to pain, loss, and resilience.

But first, your self-care advice week in review, in Haiku.

I thought I’d have six

pack abs by now, a book deal

or a cooking show.

Did I even start

that language course? Do I speak

French yet? I’d know, right?

I can’t remember.

Good advice comes in post-it

note sized nuggets: Drink,nbsp;

water. Go outside.

Look up. Phone a friend. Or two.

Stop doom-scrolling!

Parfois une belle

vie est juste devant toi.

In any language.

Wishing you a simply happy weekend. Aric Jenkins will be off for the next two weeks, looking up, going outside, and hopefully enjoying life.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]