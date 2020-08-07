Is the Google Plus settlement email a scam?

HOUSTON – Thousands of people received emails this week about a settlement from Google. Many people paused before clicking on links because they worried it was a scam. KPRC 2 discovered it is legitimate.

This is what we’ve learned:

Google has agreed to pay $7.5 million after its social media service Google Plus exposed users’ personal information– including names, email addresses, occupations, and ages.

If you had a Google Plus account between Jan. 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, you could get up to $12. Depending on how many people file claims, you might only get $5.

Claims must be submitted here no later than Oct. 8, 2020.

But the claim form asks for my bank account information

This request raised a red flag for some people. It’s good to be careful. You have to provide your PayPal or your bank account information to the claims administrator through the settlement website because they will send the payment to you electronically, either directly deposited to your bank account or via PayPal.

There is good news. If you decide not to give up your bank information, Google will use what is left of that $7.5 million to give to a non-profit charitable organization that benefits the public’s interest.