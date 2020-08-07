Olivia Solon / NBC News:
Internal docs: Facebook removed “strikes,rdquo; so that at least 2 conservative pages, from PragerU and Diamond & Silk, dodged penalties under misinformation policies — Facebook has allowed conservative news outlets and personalities to repeatedly spread false information without facing …
Internal docs: Facebook removed "strikes,quot; so that at least 2 conservative pages, from PragerU and Diamond & Silk, dodged penalties under misinformation policies (Olivia Solon/NBC News)
Olivia Solon / NBC News: