Home Technology Internal docs: Facebook removed "strikes,quot; so that at least 2 conservative pages,...

Internal docs: Facebook removed "strikes,quot; so that at least 2 conservative pages, from PragerU and Diamond & Silk, dodged penalties under misinformation policies (Olivia Solon/NBC News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Olivia Solon / NBC News:

Internal docs: Facebook removed “strikes,rdquo; so that at least 2 conservative pages, from PragerU and Diamond & Silk, dodged penalties under misinformation policies  —  Facebook has allowed conservative news outlets and personalities to repeatedly spread false information without facing …

RELATED ARTICLES

©