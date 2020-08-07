Infant who died Monday in Denver is identified

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A infant whose death in Denver is being investigated as a homicide has been identified.

Gianna Rosales was taken to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday where she was later pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified her on Friday. An autopsy has been performed and the cause and manner of her death are pending.

Police, who are investigating her death as a homicide, said there has been no arrest in the ongoing case.

The baby’s father Anthony Rosales told Denver7 he worried his daughter was in danger and contacted several agencies before her death.

