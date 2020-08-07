‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ Leaves Australia Amid Pandemic

The star-studded British reality television show is officially announced to move the filming from Down Under to the United Kingdom for the first time ever.

Top British reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” will be filmed in the U.K. rather than Australia for the first time ever.

For the show stars, who in previous seasons have included the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Tony Hadley, and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, have previously had to spend the best part of a month in the Australian jungle taking on gruesome tasks.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic restricting international travel, on Friday (7Aug20), bosses at U.K. network ITV announced the 20th series will be filmed in a ruined castle somewhere in Britain.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television, says in a press release, “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

His colleague, Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, went on to explain that their team had tried to put the series on in Australia, but it had proven impossible.

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia,” he explains. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.”

Regular hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return, with the format otherwise unchanged as viewers will vote for stars to take on frightening and stomach-churning challenges until one is named King or Queen of the Castle.

Stars set to appear and air dates are yet to be announced.