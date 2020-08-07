Hungary ties up close to 5 million vaccine dosages in EU scheme: PM Orban By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes part in a European Union summit in Brussels

BUDAPEST () – Hungary has ordered close to 5 million vaccine doses for the novel coronavirus under a European Union scheme to provide potential COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

The European Commission wants to strike deals with up to six drugmakers to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines in advance.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR