Hungary ties up close to 5 million vaccine dosages in EU scheme: PM Orban By

BUDAPEST () – Hungary has ordered close to 5 million vaccine doses for the novel coronavirus under a European Union scheme to provide potential COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
The European Commission wants to strike deals with up to six drugmakers to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines in advance.
