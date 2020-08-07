Home Business Hulkenberg gets second chance after Perez tests positive again By

Hulkenberg gets second chance after Perez tests positive again By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England () – Nico Hulkenberg will continue as a stand-in for Racing Point at Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday after Mexican Sergio Perez again tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old German was drafted in for last weekend’s British Grand Prix at the same circuit but did not start after an engine problem.

“Sergio’s test has returned a positive result and he will continue to follow the guidance of Public Health England,” the team said. “He is physically well and recovering.”

The team had said on Thursday that Perez’s quarantine period was over and they were waiting on the test to see whether he could race.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©