How to watch Juventus vs Lyon: Live stream the Champions League match online from anywhere

After a near-five month break, Champions League football returns today. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Juventus who play host to French side Olympique Lyonnais. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Juventus vs Lyon.
Lyon take a slight advantage into this second leg having won the opening tie 1-0 at the Stade des Lumieres back in late February. That Lucas Tousart goal could prove important as the French side try to eliminate the Italian champions from the competition tonight.
Juventus returned to Serie A action in June and went on to clinch their ninth consecutive league title. After sealing the league win, though, the Bianconeri’s form certainly dipped with three defeats in their last four outings. With rumors swirling over Maurizio Sarri’s future as Juve manager and the added pressure of going into the game match-fit, he will be desperate for the team to progress to the quarter-finals.
Lyon defeating Juventus for the first time in club history in the last meeting will no doubt fill the players with confidence going into this second leg. The team will also want to bounce back following Coupe de la Ligue disappointment last Friday where they were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain. That being said, unlike Italy’s top-flight, France’s Ligue 1 season was curtailed back in March due to the ongoing pandemic and that cup final was Les Gones first competitive match since March.
It’s set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter regardless of the result with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.
Juventus vs Lyon: Where and when?
Friday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the Juventus Stadium with kick-off set for 9pm local time.
That makes it an 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Saturday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.
How to watch Juventus vs Lyon online in the U.S.
CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Juventus vs Lyon. Kick-off for the game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
From $5.99/month at CBS All Access
How to stream Juventus vs Lyon live in the UK
The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.
If you’re not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT’s upcoming European football, Australian A-League football, UFC events, and more.
How to stream Juventus vs Lyon live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Juventus vs Lyon.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Champions League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Juventus vs Lyon live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching Juventus vs Lyon in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
