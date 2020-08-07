How to watch Juventus vs Lyon: Live stream the Champions League match online from anywhere

Lyon take a slight advantage into this second leg having won the opening tie 1-0 at the Stade des Lumieres back in late February. That Lucas Tousart goal could prove important as the French side try to eliminate the Italian champions from the competition tonight.

After a near-five month break, Champions League football returns today. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Juventus who play host to French side Olympique Lyonnais. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Juventus vs Lyon.

Juventus returned to Serie A action in June and went on to clinch their ninth consecutive league title. After sealing the league win, though, the Bianconeri’s form certainly dipped with three defeats in their last four outings. With rumors swirling over Maurizio Sarri’s future as Juve manager and the added pressure of going into the game match-fit, he will be desperate for the team to progress to the quarter-finals.

Lyon defeating Juventus for the first time in club history in the last meeting will no doubt fill the players with confidence going into this second leg. The team will also want to bounce back following Coupe de la Ligue disappointment last Friday where they were beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain. That being said, unlike Italy’s top-flight, France’s Ligue 1 season was curtailed back in March due to the ongoing pandemic and that cup final was Les Gones first competitive match since March.

It’s set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter regardless of the result with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.

Juventus vs Lyon: Where and when?

Friday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the Juventus Stadium with kick-off set for 9pm local time.

That makes it an 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Saturday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.

Watch Juventus vs Lyon online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Juventus vs Lyon, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

